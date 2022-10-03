Cebu City has new police director 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog is the new director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Dalogdog replaces Police Colonel Ernesto Salvador Tagle, who assumed office as police chief last January 2022.

Dalogdog officially became the city director last October 1 but the official turnover of office ceremony happened on Monday, October 3, at the Police Regional Office’s headquarters.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), led Monday’s ceremony.

Dalogdog is the former regional chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas, whose stint started last May 2021.

In a previous interview with Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, the city mayor revealed that he wants Dalogdog to be the next chief of the CCPO as he fits the position most among the three qualified applicants.

In a separate interview with the media, Dalogdog said that under his leadership, he will ensure the cleanliness of the police offices. Aside from that, he will also continue the Intensified Cleanliness Policy of the Philippine National Police and give recognition to those deserving police.

“Kadtong mga police nga abusado, adunay mga illegal in the performance of duty, ato to siyang tagaan og punishment og kaya nato,” Dalogdog said.

Dalogdog added that they continue their efforts on drug war in the city as well. Part of his plans also includes strengthening of their police community relationship as he believes that this could help minimize crime.

The new city director said that they are also one with Rama in achieving a ‘Singapore-like’ city.

/bmjo

