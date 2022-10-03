Costa Rica training camp on for Filipinas

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The rigid preparation of the Philippine Women’s National Football Team, known as the Filipinas, for the FIFA Women’s World Cup next year continues with a training camp in San Jose, Costa Rica.

A total of 25 players have been called up to join the training camp in San Jose, Costa Rica, where they will also play back-to-back friendlies against FIFA world No. 37-ranked Costa Rican women’s national football team.

According to an article from the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) website, the first friendly match is slated on October 7, 2022 at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium. The second match is set October 11 with the venue and kick off time to be announced soon.

The friendly match between the Filipinas and the Costa Ricans will be a first in history, as the former continues to prepare for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

One of those who were called up is Cebuana-Danish defender Angela Beard, whose mother is from Cebu. Along with her is AFF Women’s Championship top scorer Sarina Bolden.

The rest of the team joining the training camp are Jessika Cowart, Quinley Quezada, Katrina Guillo, Jaclyn Sawicki, Sofia Harrison Inna Palacios, Camille Rodriguez, Alisha Del Campo and Anicka Castañeda are also joined by Olivia McDaniel, Jessica Miclat, Reina Bonta, Isabella Flanigan, Kaiya Jota, Kiara Fontanilla, Malea Cesar, Eva Madarang, Dominque Randle, Tara Shelton, Chantelle Maniti, Sara Eggesvik and Carleigh Frilles.

One of the main goals of the back-to-back friendlies with Costa Rica is to familiarize the different playing styles of their opponents in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

PH women’s football team set for two friendlies in Costa Rica