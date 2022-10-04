Cebu-based hip-hop group wins big in Korea dancing competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A local hip-hop group put Cebu on the world map after winning an international dancing and festival competition held in South Korea.

DonJuan x AngelFire was proclaimed as the champion in the 2022 Wonju Dynamic Dance Carnival held in Wonju, South Korea, from October 1 to October 3.

It was a historic win, according to Ricky Ballesteros, co-chairman of the Korean-Philippine Festival Cultural Exchange Association, as they became the first delegate from Cebu to become champion in the event’s 11-year history.

“History in the making… Cebu City’s Don Juan x AngelFire won the grand prize of the 2022 Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival at Wonju South Korea in the 11-year history of the festival,” said Ballesteros, who was also the former executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

DonJuan x AngelFire took home 20 million Korean won in cash prize and a trophy.

Following their victory, they are expected to perform for another time at Jeju Island and Gwangju City, also in South Korea, from October 6 to October 15, Ballesteros said.

The members of the winning team are composed of Millersheen Baluyos, Real Cabigas, Jimi Campomanes, Marjune S. Galinzoga, Demarjoper Dayanan Saballa, Dodgie Carl L. Aliñar, Lionel Babiera, Dan Johnson G. Erida, Jude Mark P. Alcordo, Galy A. Saranillo , Paul Jhon B. Fernandez, Michael T. Esgana, Kirk Bryan C. Saragena , Macner S. Galenzoga, Daranito O. Geonzon, Anna Michelle P. Buot, March L. Biscocho, Angel Grace Fuentes Mangaron, Lyka Marie I. Cajes, and Mary Claire Briones.

At least three groups from the Philippines competed in this year’s Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival – all of which came from Cebu.

Aside from DonJuan x AngelFire, contingents from Toledo City and Lapu-Lapu City were invited to join in the international competition.

Toledo City’s Joyful Tribe made it to the Best 15 performers, together with Don Juan x AngelFire. They placed 4th in the Grand Showdown that took place on Monday, October 3.

Around 50 competitors from different parts of the world participated in the 2022 Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival.

RELATED STORIES

Toledo contingent, Cebu’s DONJUAN hiphop make it to Wonju competition Grand Finals

Lapu-Lapu contingent flies to Korea for Wonju Dynamic Dance Carnival

/dcb