Toledo contingent, Cebu’s DONJUAN hiphop make it to Wonju competition Grand Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The contingent from Toledo City and a Cebu-based international hip-hop group made it to the Grand Finals of the 2022 Wonju Dynamic Dance Carnival.

Toledo City’s Joyful Tribe and Cebu City’s DON JUAN x AngelFire were among the Best 15 performers during the preliminary round of the three-day competition held in Wonju, South Korea.

All of them are expected to compete for another round for the Grand Showdown scheduled today, Monday (October 3).

Toledo City, according to a statement by their Public Information Office (PIO), highlighted the importance of the 3Rs: Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle in their performance.

“A contemporary movement portraying the importance of environmental care, Toledo City, depicts the value of social responsibility, showing how waste materials like garbage will be turned into useful ones,” the city government said.

“The performers, together with the Toledo City government, aim to influence the spectators that Toledo City is one of the many who are part of the worldwide campaign to save and protect Mother Nature,” they added.

Three local conteingent joined this year’s carnibal. But the contingents from Toledo City and Lapu-Lapu City were the only groups that were invited to represent the Philippines for this year’s Wonju Dynamic Dance Carnival.

Lapu-Lapu City, however, did not make it to the Grand Finals.

Co-chairman of the Korean-Philippine Festival Cultural Exchange Association and former executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc., Ricky Ballesteros, nevertheless congratulated them for making Cebuanos proud.

“Though not making it to the finals in the Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival, that was still a great and wonderful performance for Lapulapu City’s Kadaugan sa Mactan , thank you for making us proud Cebuanos… deserve a round of applause,” Ballesteros said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Ballesteros wished Toledo City and Don Juan / AngelFire good luck for the upcoming Grand Showdown. Don Juan/AngelFire is an international hip-hop group based in Cebu.

/dcb