De Lima survives hostage-taking attempt; 1 cop wounded

MANILA, Philippines — Detained former senator Leila De Lima was unharmed following a foiled attempt to hold her hostage Sunday morning at the Camp Crame Custodial Center of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The PNP said that as the PNP chief PGen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., in a radio DZBB interview, said that as the three hostage-takers tried to flee, a police officer was stabbed.

The hostage-takers have already been neutralized, according to the PNP.

