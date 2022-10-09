De Lima survives hostage-taking attempt; 1 cop wounded

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | October 09,2022 - 09:48 AM
leila de lima

Detained former senator Leila de Lima (file photo)

MANILA, Philippines — Detained former senator Leila De Lima was unharmed following a foiled attempt to hold her hostage Sunday morning at the Camp Crame Custodial Center of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The PNP said that as the  PNP chief PGen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., in a radio DZBB interview, said  that as the three hostage-takers tried to flee, a police officer was stabbed.

The hostage-takers have already been neutralized, according to the PNP.

