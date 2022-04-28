Kerwin Espinosa recants drug trade accusations vs Sen. Leila de Lima

MANILA, Philippines — Self-confessed drug trader Kerwin Espinosa has taken back his allegations that connected Senator Leila De Lima in the business of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison.

His retraction was contained in a counter-affidavit submitted before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday.

“Any statement he made against the Senator are false and was the result of pressure, coercion, intimidation, and serious threats to his life and family members from the police who instructed him to implicate the Senator into the illegal drug trade,” the counter-affidavit states.

“For this, undersigned apologizes to Senator De Lima,” adds the legal document signed by Espinosa.

KGA

