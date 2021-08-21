Group chooses Cebu to start campaign volunteer support for Senator De Lima’s 2022 election run

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A group of volunteers coming from different sectors has launched in Cebu the first campaign volunteer network for Senator Leila de Lima on Friday, August 20.

“Talaga po’ng deliberate ang pagpili sa Cebu because historically, Cebu has been a good ground to start the campaign, said Lawyer Fhillip Sawali, chief of staff at the office of De Lima, who attended the launching virtually.

(It was deliberate in choosing Cebu because historically, Cebu has a good ground to start the campaign.)

Sawali was referring to the Movement for Transformative Politics (MTP) – Gahum sa Katawhan, a group supporting Senator De Lima bid in the coming elections.

“Hindi lang po kampanya ang political kundi lahat po ng magagandang kampanya. It is the birth place of Christianity in the country, it is the birthplace of resistance, at against dictatorship outside Metro Manila,” said Sawali.

(Not just a political campaign but all the good campaigns. It is the birthplace of Chrisitianity in the country. It is the birthplace of resistance and against dictatorship outside Metro Manila.)

Sawali said they found Cebu as the best place to start the campaign and wage a battle for ‘truth and democracy.’

MTP-Gahum sa Katawhan, which is made up of different sectors, showed their full support for De Lima, who had been detained for four and a half years now, in her decision for re-election in the upcoming 2022 elections.

The event, which has the theme — Laban Leila 2022 — was held at the Pagtambayayong Foundation Inc. conference room along P. del Rosario Extension in Sambag 1, Cebu City.

Cebu Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, in his message of support, believed that the campaign network was solely for the purpose of increasing De Lima’s fighting chance in the upcoming elections, and this was not done to promote hate and disorder.

“I believe that Laban Leila de Lima 2022 volunteers are not here to provoke confrontation and promote hate and disorder, but to summon our collective strength and purpose to increase senator Leila’s fighting chance in this 2022 battle,” said Davide.

“With her plight and struggle, I believe the source of her unwavering strength comes from her resolve to serve human dignity, strong will, and determination that true justice is not weaponised but is apply to all regardless of he colour of the politics,” the vice governor added.

For his part, Bimbo Fernandez, founder of the MTP-Gahum sa Katawhan, said the launching would somehow show that Cebunaos, who were known to resistance against dictatorship, were not afraid of being detained for fighting what is right and just.

