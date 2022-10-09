WATCH: ‘Badjao Girl’ Rita Gaviola treated to P50,000 worth of baby products

Rita Gaviola, popularly known as “Badjao Girl,” received an early Christmas treat from a department store which gave her a P50,000 voucher to shop for baby products.

Gaviola was surprised by broadcaster Karen Davila who coordinated with the team from the department store, as seen in a vlog on Davila’s YouTube channel yesterday, Oct. 8. According to the store management, they reached out to Davila to help Gaviola after they were inspired by her story.

Gaviola and her non-showbiz boyfriend roamed around the store with Davila, and were able to buy several items including a high chair, crib, baby tub and clothes.

During the vlog, Davila also brought Gaviola to a hospital where she underwent medical tests for the cyst on her breast she earlier revealed having. Gaviola was then assured by the doctor that there were no cyst detected on her and that she no longer has to worry about the probability of having cancer.

“Sobrang happy [ko] ngayon. Hindi ko ma-explain kasi nararamdaman [ko] ‘yung saya at kaba,” Gaviola said. “Masaya ako kasi nalaman ko ‘yung result at hindi na ako magwo-worry para mas matutukan ko pa ‘yung baby ko.”

(I am so happy now. I cannot explain it because I feel happy and nervous [at the same time]. I am happy because I got to know the results. Now, I do not have to worry and I can focus more on my baby.)

Gaviola revealed last August that she is already a mom as she introduced her daughter Kia to the public. At the time, Gaviola asked the public to address their criticism towards her instead of her child.

Gaviola first gained popularity as a teenager back in 2016, when she captured the admiration of netizens after being photographed at the Pahiyas Festival in Quezon. It was in the same year that she joined the reality TV show “Pinoy Big Brother” alongside Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber and Kisses Delavin, among others. EDV

