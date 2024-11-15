Gretchen Barretto gets praises from netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Even in her 50s, she still is shining brightly and oozing with finesse as she ages.

Gretchen Barretto or popularly known as La Greta in the Philippines showbiz industry stuns netizens as she shows her toned body in a series of photos uploaded by her makeup artist, Mark Qua.

Barretto shows off a little skin in her cropped top, paired with straight cut pants.

With her hair sleeked back in a ponytail, it highlighted her facial features, the fierce look of the Gretchen Barretto is still very prominent.

To top off her OOTD, are some pieces of gold jewelry like her earrings and bracelet.

Netizens are quick to share their thoughts and praises seeing Barretto’s photos.

One netizen commented, “Grabe! Invariably slaying and gorgeous.”

While this netizen find this photo of Barretto an inspiration for body goals. “La Greta set the bar, grabe ka body goals.”

And this netizen jokes about how Gretchen has not aged at all, “bampira ata to di natanda sana all.”

(She’s a vampire. She does not age.)

Although the look is simple, we all now want to know the price tag of the entire fit.

La Greta never misses to slay every once in a while, reminding everyone why she is one of this industries stunning icons.