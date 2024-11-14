Visayan Electric Update: Residential rate up by P1.03/kWh for Nov-Dec billing

The increase in the rate is attributed to high generation costs due to line constraints in the Luzon-Visayas Link. The line constraints cause high-priced plants, like oil-powered plants, to be dispatched in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), a venue where electricity is traded and sold.

This month’s rate hike is also driven by the high transmission cost due to an increase in ancillary service charges. Ancillary services are support services necessary to maintain optimal grid operations.

With this month’s rate increase, Visayan Electric President and COO Raul Lucero reminds consumers to be mindful of their energy consumption to avoid bill shock. “’With Christmas just around the corner, I encourage everyone to be conscious of their energy use and take steps to manage it wisely,” says Lucero. “Simple practices, like turning off lights and unplugging appliances when not in use, can make a big difference in keeping costs down, especially in the coming holidays,” Lucero adds.

Visayan Electric urges consumers to take added safety measures as weather disturbances become more frequent. Trimming trees near power lines is one important step to help prevent outages and maintain safety. Visayan Electric offers free tree trimming services for trees that pose a risk to power lines. To request assistance, contact Visayan Electric at 230-8326 or send a direct message on Facebook.