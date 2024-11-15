AutoGlobal opens Hyundai Cebu Talisay, bringing cutting-edge innovation to Cebu

Auto Global proudly announces the grand opening of Hyundai Cebu Talisay, a premier showroom showcasing Hyundai’s quality, innovation, and design for Cebu’s discerning drivers. The inauguration is set for November 15, 2024, at the Hyundai Cebu Talisay Showroom in the Autocentral Autoplex Building, Talisay City. Key partners and clients are invited to experience Hyundai’s exceptional lineup and customer service firsthand.

The new showroom will feature a diverse range of Hyundai models—from SUVs and sedans to electric vehicles—all equipped with the latest technology and crafted for reliability and performance. The branch is equipped with eight service bays, four display units, and twelve parking spots to accommodate clients comfortably and enhance their experience.

Kris Lyndon Go, President of Auto Global Inc., shared his vision for the new showroom: “Our goal with Hyundai Cebu Talisay is to create a destination that not only reflects Hyundai’s values of innovation and quality but also resonates with the aspirations of Cebu’s drivers in the South. Hyundai Cebu Talisay is more than just a showroom; it’s a place where customers can experience Hyundai’s dedication to excellence—from every vehicle to every interaction. We are proud to bring Hyundai’s high standards and exceptional after-sales service closer to our South Cebu clientele.”

This new dealership promises an unmatched customer experience, offering expert model guidance, state-of-the-art facilities, and seamless service for all Hyundai enthusiasts. The dealership also looks forward to collaborating with local businesses and community organizations, staying connected to Cebu’s market needs.

For more information about the grand opening or to learn more about Hyundai Cebu Talisay’s offerings, please contact the branch directly at (032) 888 5858 or (0998) 986-1501 or visit their Facebook page at http://tiny.cc/HyundaiCebuTalisay.