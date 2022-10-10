Gwen eyes recovery of province-owned lots in PC Hills, Brgy Lahug

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government is planning to recover more lots that they donated but have not been utilized for its original purpose.

The Capitol, through its media arm Sugbo News, announced that they want to get back the province-owned properties in PC Hills, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Portions of the property are being used as living quarters for Philippine National Police (PNP) officers assigned in Cebu and some informal settlers.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia recently met with top officials from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), including Director Police Brig. Gen. Roque Eduardo Vega, to discuss the fate of the Capitol-owned lots in PC Hills.

According to a Sugbo News report, the Capitol is entitled to reclaim Lots No. 1157 and No. 1158 in PC Hills since the Philippine Constabulary (PC), the predecessor of the Philippine National Police (PNP), had been dissolved in 1991.

In 1959, then provincial officials donated these properties, each spanning up to approximately 25,000 square meters, to the Philippine Constabulary.

During their recent meeting at PRO-7, the Provincial Legal Office explained that the deed of donation covering these properties state that should the Philippine Constabulary no longer need the parcels of land, these should be returned to the provincial government.

Garcia, for her part, also suggested for the Capitol and PNP, through PRO-7, to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize and smoothen their negotiations.

“So, let’s enter into a Memorandum of Understanding… Anyway, these are also former enlisted men sa PC… As I said, I don’t want to cause too much anguish. You’ve been there for years and years,” Garcia said.

“Sa ako lang, the province has to be justly compensated for the lots. You cannot get that lot for free but it’s of no (use at) the moment because you will be dealing with the National Housing Authority (NHA), with Pagibig… Well, it will be the NHA and Pagibig that will pay the Province of Cebu,” she added.

In the meantime, the governor reassured affected stakeholders that the recovery of province-owned properties in PC Hills will be made diplomatically.

“Well, everything is possible if we are not fighting each other. It’s better to try and reach common ground,” said Garcia.

Recently, the Capitol began reclaiming other province-owned lots including 47 hectares in Camp Lapulapu, the headquarters of the Central Command of the Armed of the Philippines (AFP).

