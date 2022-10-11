Rama bares plan to create larger Cebu City Museum

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama intends to turn the executive building and legislative building of Cebu City hall into a larger “Cebu City Museum” when the new city hall at the South Road Properties (SRP) is finished.

The mayor bared his plan during a ceremony for the opening of the Museum and Galleries Month, held at the Cebu City Museum, which is currently at the Rizal Memorial Library, on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Cebu City Public Information Officer Cerwin Eviota said that the transfer of Cebu City Hall to a property in SRP is still a concept being developed by City Planning Development Office with the City Architect Office.

Meanwhile, Rama also revealed his aim for the city to construct a brand-new, bigger public library than the one it currently has at the Rizal Memorial Library and Museum on Osmeña Boulevard.

“The test of prominence of a city is when and how he handles art, culture, and history…. Of course, it goes without saying that we must not forget the importance of education,” Rama was quoted in a report from the city’s Public Information Office (PIO).

Rama’s speech at the opening celebration was also streamed live at the official Facebook page of the PIO.

In the same report, Bryner Diaz, head of the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Office (CHAO), welcomed the pronouncement of the mayor and said that they are delighted to know that the mayor has these plans for the museum and the library.

“As for the museum, its current location is enough for a single gallery, but with the mayor’s pronouncement, we can now plan for a bigger museum and multiple galleries to house the city’s collection of natural history specimen, anthropology, artifacts, works of art, and others, worthy of a city museum,” Diaz added.

The celebration of the Museum and Galleries Month is in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation No. 798 of 1991 to show importance and to awaken in the hearts of the Filipinos the pride of the Filipino culture.

Diaz said the month-long celebration underscores the importance of “arousing national consciousness and pride” in the rich Filipino culture and heritage, which embodies the aspiration of the nation.

“The observance recognizes that these cultural and art forms are necessary for nation-building and shaping national destiny,” he said.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo returns this November