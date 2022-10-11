Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo returns this November

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu province will be relaunching one of its core programs to spur economic and tourism activities here.

The Capitol announced that it’s set to revive Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo this November.

It will be a three-day excursion, from November 18 to November 20, 2022, that will cover destinations in the southern parts of Cebu province, the Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) said in a statement.

Called the ‘Heritage Trail’, the upcoming Suroy-Suroy will feature Cebu’s rich culture and history that include heritage sites such as centuries-old churches, and local delicacies.

Minglanilla town will be the starting point. On the first day, guests will get to visit the southeastern towns of San Fernando, Sibonga, Argao, Dalaguete, Alcoy, and Boljoon.

They will continue further south on the second day, to the municipalities of Oslob, Santander, Samboan, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Badian, and Moalboal.

On the third and final day of the leg, guests will cross the other side of the province and tour the southwestern towns of Alcantara, Ronda, Dumanjug, Barili, and the cities of Carcar and Naga.

Individuals who are interested to join this year’s Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo are advised to visit the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office at the Capitol.

