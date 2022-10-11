Kobe Paras shares cozy photos with rumored girlfriend Erika Poturnak on her birthday

CEBU, Philippines— Rekindled love?

Kobe Paras dropped a series of sweet photos with rumored girlfriend Erika Poturnak on her 21st birthday on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Through an Instagram story, the basketball player shared some cozy photos where they are seen sharing a kiss and hugging each other.

The rumored couple buzzed on the internet after fans noticed that they briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram last month.

It also appeared that Paras removed all his photos including his profile photo on Instagram. However, both of them followed each other again soon after while Paras already restored all his photos on the image-sharing app.

Last June, Paras, and Poturnak were spotted vacationing together in Bali, Indonesia which stirred dating speculations.

Poturnak, on the other hand, also greeted Paras on his birthday last September 19, 2022, with some sweet photos of them together in California.

Paras and Poturnak are yet to confirm or deny any romantic relationship.

Paras is the son of PBA legend Benjie Paras and Jackie Forster while Erika is the eldest daughter of Ina Raymundo with husband Brian Poturnak. /rcg

