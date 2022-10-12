Mayor Chan proposes P2.8 billion annual budget for 2023

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has proposed a P2.8 billion annual budget for 2023.

This was confirmed by Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairman of the Committee on Finance in the city council.

Cuizon said that on Monday, October 10, 2022, the City Development Council (CDC) already approved the proposed Annual Investment Plan (AIP) of the city mayor’s office.

“After sa AIP, ipa approve pa ang budget sa SP (Sangguniang Panlungsod),” Cuizon said.

During the CDC meeting yesterday, Mayor Chan said that the proposed annual budget will focus on solving different problems in the city, such as flooding, garbage, traffic, and informal settlers, among others.

“Ang atoang katuyoan for this term is to address all the problems that we are facing. Number one the flooding, number two the traffic, number three the garbage, number four the informal settlers, number five ang gibilin ni bagyong Odette,” Chan said.

Chan also urged barangay captains to approach him for any concerns, so that this can be included in their proposed annual budget.

“Ang tanang mga barangay, atoang ma-address kun unsa ang inyong mga panginahanglanon. Akong hangyo ngadto sa mga kapitanes, mga representante, kung unsa ang inyong mga panginahanglanon sa inyong barangay please feel free to visit my office and the office of Congresswoman Cindi Chan,” he added.

To recall, the city has been using a reenacted budget this year, after the proposed 2022 annual budget of Chan failed to pass to the former members of the SP which was dominated by opposition councilors. /rcg

