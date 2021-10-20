Cebu province pushes P18B budget for 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government is planning to allocate P18 billion in public funds as budget for 2022.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Tuesday, October 19, told reporters they have already submitted the proposed budget to the Provincial Board for review and approval.

Garcia said that the bulk of the budget is intended for the Capitol’s infrastructural projects, health services, and its COVID-19 recovery program.

“P8.5 billion of that sa P18 billion kay is for the development fund. So naay sa mga hospitals, infrastructure, naay water system,” said Garcia during Tuesday’s press conference.

This is the biggest annual budget the Capitol has proposed so far, and it is P3 billion more than the P15 billion budget for 2021.

In a separate interview, Provincial Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco confirmed that the executive department already submitted next year’s budget proposal.

Soco, who chairs the Committee on Budget and Appropriations, said deliberations will be made after the proposal is passed on first reading.

“We intend to pass the resolution for first reading on our next regular session,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu Province proposes P15B for 2021 budget, up by 25%

Capitol spent P26M to boost hospitals COVID-19 response

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy