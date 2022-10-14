Boy with leukemia pleads for urgent help

A four-year-old boy from Brgy. Guibuangan, Barili, Cebu is earnestly pleading for urgent financial help to boost his ongoing fight against cancer.

Jest Rylle Gutana was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on October 13, 2021. His signs and symptoms started when he experienced fever and unusual paleness three months before his diagnosis. His parents brought him for a check-up at a clinic in their hometown and were prescribed medications but to no avail. A month prior to his diagnosis, he was admitted to a hospital in Carcar City where he was given blood transfusions and was treated for severe anemia. But his condition persisted and they were advised to consult with a specialist in Cebu City. A series of laboratory and diagnostic tests like complete blood count and bone marrow aspiration was then performed. The results showed that Jest has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood in which the bone marrow produces an abnormally high number of immature lymphocytes causing its build-up and decreasing the other healthy blood cells. This enfeebling disease also commonly affects children. Yet, there is a high chance of a cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Jest’s initial chemotherapy began after his diagnosis. His attending physician prescribed a treatment protocol that they will follow for the next three years in order to achieve thorough healing. After his initial treatment, his parents decided to discontinue his chemotherapy because of financial constraints. For seven months, Jest was apparently in good condition until he again exhibited fever, paleness, and bruises on his skin. So, chemotherapy was re-initiated again on May 2022. Indeed, Jest’s treatment comes at a high cost for him and his parents. At the moment, he is in the consolidation phase of his treatment. His monthly chemotherapy sessions are very expensive. His regular laboratory workups and other medical procedures also add to their mounting expenditures. Considering all these, his medical needs will reach up to P70,000 this month. This estimated amount is due to his two sessions of high-dose chemotherapy scheduled each month.

Jest is an active and playful boy as described by his mother. He likes to play with his friends. As the youngest of the six siblings, his family treasures him the most. When asked about her wish for Jest, his mother said, “I hope that my child will achieve full recovery from his illness. I want to see him grow up cancer-free.” Jest’s father works as a habal-habal driver with P300 income every day. His mother, a housewife, takes good care of the family. In order to have an additional income, his mother also cleans their neighbor’s house at least once a month with P250 of wage per day. The COVID-19 pandemic and the high cost of living nowadays had intensified the financial troubles that they are going through. In addition, Jest’s continuing chemotherapy had already drained their meager financial resources. Truly, they are in desperate need of help. Hence, it behooves his parents to genuinely plead for financial assistance from good-hearted individuals in order to save the life of their beloved child.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under the account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.