Murder raps filed vs Percy Lapid killers

MANILA, Philippines — Complaint for murder has been filed against four people involved in the killing of broadcaster Percival Mabasa, popularly known as Percy Lapid.

In the complaint filed by the Southern Police District, named in the complaint is the confessed gunman Joel Escorial; Israel and Edmon Dimaculangan, and a certain “Orly.” Only Escorial is under custody.

Roy Mabasa, the victim’s brother, appeared before the Department of Justice (DOJ) and subscribed to the complaint-affidavit against Escorial and the three others.

Escorial, who, according to the Police surrendered on October 16, was presented to the media on Tuesday.

He surrendered for fear of his personal safety.

