Private firm faces probe for ‘reclaming’ mangrove swamp at the mouth of Bulacao River

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City “Task Force Gubat sa Baha” has formally asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) to look into the alleged reclamation of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Bulacao River.

Lawyer Gerry Carillo said the project lacks necessary permits from government.

Carillo, who chairs the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC), told CDN Digital that they already conducted a site inspection in the area following reports on the illegal reclamation project there.

A copy of their validation report was submitted to Task Force Gubat sa Baha commander and former DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu.

“We (members of Task Force Gubat sa Baha also) passed the resolution yesterday, so it’s up to the DENR to immediately respond to it, for the DENR to conduct an investigation and to check if they have acquired permits and for what reason why they were able to reclaim without us being informed because that is the DENR concerns ang mangrove,” he said.

“One reason was pag adto namo, gi reclaim na diay pero gibutangan nila og bridge bridge, no. Pero dili man unta kay dapat kuan mana siya. Kanang mangroves man na and mangroves is natural filter man na… Ato g’yong nakita nga karon ang mga mangroves are dying because wala namay tubig sa dagat nga musulod,” he added.

According to Carillo, a business that runs a chain of malls across the country, has illegally reclaimed some 20 hectares of land that used to be occupied by mangroves.

Based on their report, Carillo said, the DENR already agreed to issue the cease and desist order and to conduct a further investigation on the matter.

“There is a criminal offense that’s what they (DENR) told us that they will be instituting a criminal [action for said] offense,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Task Force Gubat sa Baha continues its clearing operation and the tagging of structures that have encroached the city’s three-meter easement zone.

