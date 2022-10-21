Boy with leukemia appeals for urgent help

A 17-year-old boy from Brgy. Pakigne, Minglanilla, Cebu is sincerely appealing for urgent financial help as he fights the big C through chemotherapy treatment.

Von Davies Nudnud was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on June 24, 2022. In a surprising manner, his condition began two months before his diagnosis. He experienced intermittent fever and unusual paleness. On June 9, 2022, he was brought to a hospital in Talisay City because he felt very dizzy while playing basketball. He also manifested difficulty of breathing and body weakness. A few days after that, he went for consultation again at a hospital in the City of Naga. Then, they were referred to a specialist in Cebu City for further medical interventions and care. Complete blood count and bone marrow aspiration were performed to determine the cause of his condition. When the results were out, it indicated that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This disease is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow causing its build up in the blood while crowding out healthy cells. Yet despite its injurious effects to the body, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Von’s journey against cancer began when his first chemotherapy was administered on July 7, 2022. In order to attain complete healing, his attending pediatric hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that they will follow for three years. Indeed, the lengthy treatment and its costly nature bring immense physical challenges to the child and financial burden to the parents. Presently, he is on induction phase, the first part of his treatment. His monthly chemotherapy sessions come at a substantial cost. Adding to that, laboratory workups and other medical procedures are also carried out regularly to monitor his body’s response to the treatment. As a result, his medical expenses are estimated to reach up to P30,000 every month.

Von is an energetic boy. He likes to cook delectable recipes and loves to play basketball with his friends. He also has lofty dreams in life. He said that he wants to finish his studies and become a successful chef someday. As the eldest of the three siblings, his family loves him very much. When asked about her wish for Von, his mother answered, “I wish that one day he will be thoroughly healed from his disease. We long to see him cancer-free.” Von’s father sells furniture for a living and earns at least P400-500 every furniture that is sold to his customers. His mother is a housewife who takes good care of the whole family. Today’s perplexing times of increasing prices and economic uncertainties have made their life exceedingly hard. His father’s meager income is irregular and insufficient to meet their daily needs. Moreover, Von’s ongoing chemotherapy requires constant financial support. In fact, it had already depleted their savings. Truly, they are in desperate need of help. Hence, in order to save Von’s life and sustain his continuing treatment, his parents are humbly pleading for financial assistance from kind individuals who are willing to give freely.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.