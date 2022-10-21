4 wanted persons nabbed in the Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of four wanted persons were nabbed in the Visayas from October 1 to 20, 2022.

Aside from this, three loose firearms were also surrendered to the offices of the Anti-Kidnapping Group Visayas Field Unit, said Police Lieutenant Zosimo Ravanes, team leader of AKG-7.

According to their reports, on October 1, they arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest a certain Junnel Biñas, 26, for Lascivious Conduct Under Section 5 B of the Republic Act No. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

Biñas was arrested in the Municipality of Loon in Bohol.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Hon. Leo Moises Lison, Presiding Judge, Regional Trial Court Branch 3, Tagbilaran City, Bohol on September 28, 2022.

Bail was set at P200,000 for Biñas’ temporary liberty.

Last October 16, they also served a warrant of arrest for statutory rape against Mundo Manidlangan, 28, a resident of Burauen in Leyte province.

Manidlangan was arrested in Barangay Capiraun in Polo, Leyte.

The arrest warrant was issued by Judge Yolanda U Dagandan Presiding Judge, Regional Trial Court, 8th Judicial Region, Branch 15 Hall of Justice, Burauen, Leyte last September 13, 2012, with no bail recommended.

Ravanes said that the alleged rape happened on September 7, 2009, in Damuloan Burauen Leyte, wherein the victim’s mother caught the accused on top of her then 7-year-old daughter, who was stripped of her lower garments.

Ravanes said that the victim was sexually molested by the suspect.

Then on October 20, two wanted persons were also arrested.

The first arrest happened at around 4 p.m. wherein Joemar Panes was nabbed for the crime of Attempted Homicide. Panes’ arrest warrant was issued by Judge. Carmela Mae Mallada Tunuia, Presiding Judge, MCTC Cabatuan-Maasin last Oct 19, 2022.

Recommended bail was set at P36,000.

The second arrest involved an AWOL policeman who was arrested for the crime of Malversation of Public Funds or Property.

Ravanes identified the accused as Sekorsky Amado a resident of Barangay Bolong Oeste, Santa Barbara, Iloilo.

According to Ravanes, the accused was a former PNP member who failed to return his issued firearm after he went AWOL.

His arrest warrant was issued by Judge Gloria M Madero, Presiding Judge, Sixth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court Branch 29, Iloilo City, Iloilo on May 15, 2017, with P40,000 recommended bail.

Aside from these, three loose firearms were also turned over to their offices in Bohol Province last October 7 and 19, respectively.

READ: Police nab third most wanted person in Central Visayas