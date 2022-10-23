Three men nabbed inside drug den in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three individuals were arrested while another suspected drug den was shut down in Barangay Gun-ob in Lapu-Lapu City, on Saturday evening, Oct. 22.

This drug den so far is the 48th drug den that Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) operatives successfully closed in Central Visayas this year.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of PDEA-7, identified the arrested alleged drug den maintainer as Eufrosino Jaca Jr., 58, a widower.

Alcantara further identified the two alleged drug visitors as Jayan Mandawe, 22, and Gerwin Estardo, 21.

LOOK: Three individuals nabbed inside drug den in Lapu-Lapu City

During the buy-bust operation, authorities confiscated 12 grams of suspected shabu worth P81,000. Cash amounting to P240, which was believed to be the proceeds of the illegal drug trade, was also recovered there.

Illegal drug charges have also been readied against the arrested suspects as they were detained at the detention facility of the PDEA-7.

Alcantara said that it took the operatives at least two weeks before they could finally close a transaction with the Jaca.

She claimed that the Jaca could allegedly dispose 10 grams of suspected shabu in a week.

PDEA-7 are also tracking the source of Jaca’s illegal drugs.

According to Alcantara, closing down drug dens had been the agency’s priority as these areas were considered as the breeding ground of illegal acts.

Earlier, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, said that the region was forming a composite team that would be asked to monitor and address issues on illegal drug transport in the Central Visayas.

RELATED STORIES

CV composite team to focus on illegal drugs transport – Parilla

47 drug dens dismantled in Central Visayas, says PDEA-7

Focus on drug lords, not small fry – President Marcos

PNP claims bloodless anti-drug operations in September

/dbs