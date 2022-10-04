47 drug dens dismantled in Central Visayas, says PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 47 drug dens were already shut down in Central Visayas from January to October 3, 2022, anti-drug operatives revealed.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), shared the latest count following the successful buy-bust operation in Barangay Quiot on Monday evening, October 3, 2022.

Alcantara said PDEA-7 operatives were able to shut down the operations of a drug den and arrested its alleged drug den maintainer, and three other suspected drug den visitors.

Alcantara identified the suspects as Roger Tiquel, 55, the alleged drug den maintainer, and his visitors, Charlie Dacula, 36, Eulogio Omamalin Jr.,21, and Jollen Diaz, 37.

PDEA-7 also confiscated 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000 during the buy-bust operation.

In her report, Alcantara said that it took at least three weeks before the operatives closed a transaction against the subject, Tiquel.

A tip from a concerned citizen made the arrest possible and stopped Tiquel from further distributing his items as he reportedly can dispose of at least 20 grams of ‘shabu’ per week.

The PDEA-7 has been intensifying its efforts in shutting down drug dens. In earlier reports, the agency disclosed that this is among its top priorities as drug dens are believed to be the breeding ground of criminals.

The four arrested individuals are currently detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City. /rcg

