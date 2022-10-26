LIST: Cancelled flights to and from Cebu due to #PaengPH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least eight domestic flights to and from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) were cancelled as of 10:59 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, due to bad weather, airport authorities announced.

DG 6851 CEB-IAO

DG 6852 IAO-CEB

DG 6895 CEB-SUG

DG 6896 SUG-CEB

DG 6546 CEB-CYP

DG 6547 CYP-CEB

PR 1847 CEB-MNL

PR 1848 MNL-CEB

Several flights connecting Cebu to Siargao, Surigao, Calbayog and Manila have been cancelled as troughs or extensions of Tropical Depression Paeng prevail over Metro Cebu on Wednesday morning. Below is the list of flights that have been cancelled.

Passengers are also advised to regularly coordinate with their airline companies to learn more about the status of their flights.

