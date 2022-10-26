LIST: Cancelled flights to and from Cebu due to #PaengPH
CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least eight domestic flights to and from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) were cancelled as of 10:59 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, due to bad weather, airport authorities announced.
- DG 6851 CEB-IAO
- DG 6852 IAO-CEB
- DG 6895 CEB-SUG
- DG 6896 SUG-CEB
- DG 6546 CEB-CYP
- DG 6547 CYP-CEB
- PR 1847 CEB-MNL
- PR 1848 MNL-CEB
Passengers are also advised to regularly coordinate with their airline companies to learn more about the status of their flights.
RELATED STORIES
LPA now Tropical Depression ‘Paeng’
Talisay, Compostela suspend classes due to heavy rains
LPA east of Mindanao may turn into tropical depression in next 48 hours — Pagasa
/dcb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.