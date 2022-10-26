LIST: Cancelled flights to and from Cebu due to #PaengPH

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram October 26,2022 - 11:47 AM
MCIA

The control tower at the Mactan Cebu International Airport. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least eight domestic flights to and from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) were cancelled as of 10:59 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, due to bad weather, airport authorities announced.

Several flights connecting Cebu to Siargao, Surigao, Calbayog and Manila have been cancelled as troughs or extensions of Tropical Depression Paeng prevail over Metro Cebu on Wednesday morning. Below is the list of flights that have been cancelled.

  • DG 6851 CEB-IAO
  • DG 6852 IAO-CEB
  • DG 6895 CEB-SUG
  • DG 6896 SUG-CEB
  • DG 6546 CEB-CYP
  • DG 6547 CYP-CEB
  • PR 1847 CEB-MNL
  • PR 1848 MNL-CEB

Passengers are also advised to regularly coordinate with their airline companies to learn more about the status of their flights.

