LPA now Tropical Depression ‘Paeng’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Low Pressure Area (LPA) being monitored by the state weather bureau in the past days has already developed into a tropical cyclone as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) named the weather disturbance as Tropical Depression (TD) Paeng.

Pagasa is set to issue tropical cyclone bulletins starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan, said in an earlier interview that light to moderate with occasional heavy rains that are now being experienced in Metro Cebu since Wednesday morning are expected to continue until Saturday, October 29.

From 8 a.m on Tuesday, Oct. 25, until 8 a.m on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Eclarino said, they already recorded 44 millimeters (mm) of rain.

Each mm of rainfall is equivalent to 5,000 barrels or drums of rain per square kilometer.

Meanwhile, several local governments in Cebu have already announced the suspension of classes in their respective areas.

RELATED STORIES

Talisay, Compostela suspend classes due to heavy rains

LPA east of Mindanao may turn into tropical depression in next 48 hours — Pagasa

/dcb