Talisay, Compostela suspend classes due to heavy rains

CEBU CITY, Philippines –At least two local governments units in Cebu have so far suspended public school classes in their respective areas as a result of the heavy downpour.

Shortly before 8 a.m. today, Compostela Vice Mayor Froilan Quiño announced the suspension of classes in their locality due to inclement weather.

An hour later, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas also announced the suspension of classes in their city, a decision which he made after he consulted with local school board officials.

“I already talked to our DepEd Talisay Schools Division head, Dr. Evangel Luminarias, and she agreed that we need to cancel classes today,” the mayor said.

However, Gullas said, he will allow the administrators of the Talisay City College and private schools in their city to decide if there was also a need to cancel classes in their respective schools.

Gullas also apologized to parents for declaring the class suspension a bit late.

“To the parents that say that it’s too late because their students nana sa school Pasyensa gyud kaau. We didn’t expect rain to be this bad. But I can assure you we are one of the first if not the first LGU to declare suspension sa tibuok Cebu island,” he said.

In its advisory, Pagasa said the downpour that is now experienced in Cebu and other parts of the Visayas is a result of the trough of the LPA now located east of Eastern Visayas.

Jomar Eclarino of Pagasa Mactan said they do not discount the possibility that the LPA would intensify into a tropical depression within the day.

READ: LPA east of Mindanao may turn into tropical depression in next 48 hours — Pagasa

/dcb