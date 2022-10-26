Salvage operations, probe on Korean Air flight KE631 continue amid #PaengPH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Salvage operations and investigation on Korean Air flight KE631 continue on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, despite bad weather.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LLCDRRMO), shared on social media photos and videos of the ongoing clearing operations and probe for flight KE631 amid heavy rains.

“Rain or shine… Continuing Investigation and retrieval of passengers’ luggage at the ill-fated Korean Air A330,” Bañacia said on social media on Wednesday.

The widebody jet remained stuck at the runway of Mactan -Cebu International Airport (MCIA) three days after it overshot the runway during landing last Sunday, October 23.

The airport’s operations were immediately suspended until Tuesday morning, October 25, but MCIA, the country’s second-busiest airport, only allowed daytime flights as repairs continue for the damaged runway lights.

On the other hand, at least 29 flights to and from Cebu have been canceled on Wednesday due to heavy rains brought by the extensions or troughs of Tropical Depression Paeng.

These flights include those that connect Cebu to South Korea via Incheon International Airport, and to local destinations such as Siargao, Surigao, Calbayog and Manila, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa, Clark, Davao, Pagadian, and Tacloban.

TD Paeng also resulted in waist-deep flooding in highways and roads in Metro Cebu as well as heavy traffic, suspension of classes, and minor rockslides.

Meanwhile, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia defended airport officials and personnel amid criticisms from the public in delays in resuming the operations of the airport.

Garcia said everyone must instead give thanks to the Sto. Niño and the Lord that all 173 people on board the plane got out unharmed.

“That was really out of the ordinary but can we just say a prayer and thanksgiving, first of all, to the Sto. Niño and the Lord Almighty. That even though this plane overshot the runway and look at that plane – the belly was entirely destroyed but there were no casualties. Everybody was safe and sound, save for minor injuries,” Garcia said.

She also slammed what she called ‘self-proclaimed aviation experts’ in bad-mouthing airport authorities and workers.

“I’ve been scouring all of these reactions and nobody has said a single thanksgiving. Nobody has said ‘Salamat, Dear Lord’ that everybody is safe and sound. But of course, everybody suddenly became experts on what to do with the airport,” she added.

Garcia sits as one of the Board of Directors of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), the state body co-managing and co-operating the airport.

In the meantime, the governor assured that works on the second runway are ongoing. The second runway, if completed, would allow Mactan airport to accommodate more flights.

Netizens also pointed out a second runway would have prevented the airport from being paralyzed after Korean Air flight KE631 overshot the runway.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Korean Air overshoots Mactan Cebu airport runway, no casualties reported

MCIA may return to normal operations by November