All cemeteries in Consolacion will be closed during Kalag-Kalag

CEBU CITY, Philippines – All cemeteries in Consolacion town, northern Cebu will be closed during the Kalag-Kalag celebration this year.

The local government unit (LGU) of Consolacion, in an advisory published on social media, reminded its constituents that no one will be permitted to visit cemeteries on All Saints Day (November 1) and All Souls Day (November 2), when Filipinos observe Undas (Kalag-Kalag in Cebuano).

Cemeteries in this 1st-class municipality will also be closed on October 30, November 3, and November 4.

Meanwhile, the local government will be implementing a schedule to regulate the number of visitors in the public cemeteries in Barangays Tayud, Nangka, Pulpogan, and Riverside.

On October 25, only residents from Brgy. Tayud are allowed to enter the cemeteries.

On October 26, those from Barangays Casili and Panas; October 27 for Barangays Pulpogan and Panoypoy; October 28 for Barangays Nangka and Tilhaong; October 29 for Jugan and Sacsac; November 5 for Barangays Lamac and Polog; November 6 for Barangays Tugbongan and Garing; November 7 for Barangays Pitogo and Tolo-tolo; November 8 for Barangays Cansaga and Cabangahan; November 9 for Barangays Poblacion Occidental and Poblacion Oriental; and November 10 for Barangays Lanipga and Danlag.

The public is also advised to present valid IDs during their visits while the selling and consuming liquors in cemeteries are not allowed.

In addition, senior citizens will be required to show their vaccination cards before they can be permitted to enter while minors age 12 years old and below are prohibited from entering cemeteries.

“Non-Consolacion residents can visit before October 25 and after November 10,” the advisory added.

Consolacion is located approximately 15 kilometers north of the capital Cebu City.

