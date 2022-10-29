Cesafi HS basketball: USJ-R, CIT-U score victories

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens logged victories in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball games on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Jaguars defeated the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons for their first victory in three games.

With the loss, the Dragons now have a 1-3 (win-loss) record.

Lee Francis Sabanal and Francis Joseph Dollente powered the Baby Jaguars with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

On the other hand, the Wildkittens earned their second win in three games with a hard-earned victory against the favored University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers, 68-64.

Lawrence Mangubat tallied 18 points, while Gemini Abellana chipped in 13 points to lead the Wildkittens.

In the college division, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters clinched their second victory by beating the CIT-U Wildcats, 78-67.

Paul Galinato dropped 18 points as the Webmasters improved to a 2-2 record.

The Wildcats suffered their third defeat in four games.

