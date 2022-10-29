Cesafi HS basketball: USJ-R, CIT-U score victories

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | October 29,2022 - 07:40 PM
USJ-R

USJ-R Baby Jaguars’ Lee Francis Sabanal (left) and CIT-U Wildkittens’ Lawrence Mangubat (right). | Photo from Cesafi Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens logged victories in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball games on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Jaguars defeated the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons for their first victory in three games. 

With the loss, the Dragons now have a 1-3 (win-loss) record.

Lee Francis Sabanal and Francis Joseph Dollente powered the Baby Jaguars with  21 and 20 points, respectively. 

On the other hand, the Wildkittens earned their second win in three games with a hard-earned victory against the  favored University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers, 68-64.

Lawrence Mangubat tallied 18 points, while Gemini Abellana chipped in 13 points to lead the Wildkittens. 

In the college division, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters clinched their second victory by beating the CIT-U Wildcats, 78-67. 

Paul Galinato dropped 18 points as the Webmasters improved to a 2-2 record.

The Wildcats suffered their third defeat in four games. 

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Xchange Forex-Batch 2000 bags Division A title

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Baby Jaguars, Cebu high school basketball, Cesafi basketball, CIT-U, USJ_R, Wildkittens

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.