Xchange Forex-Batch 2000 bags Division A title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Xchange Forex-Batch 2000 bagged the Division A title of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) after sweeping the Magis Medical Fund-Batch 1997 with a 68-64 win in game 2 on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Game 2, which was initially scheduled on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, was moved due to bad weather.

Eventual “Most Valuable Player” Johannes Chua led the champions with 19 points.

Dave Michael Ting scored 16, while Sergs Al Gobui added 14 to help Batch 2000 sweep the series, 2-0.

Roderick Mangubat scored 17, while Walter Ong had 15 for Batch 1997.

Last week, Carampatana Food Corp. Batch 2012 and Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003 ruled Division C and B, respectively.

Batch 2012 edged Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014 in Game 3 of their finals series, 74-70, while Batch 2003 downed Suprea Ready Mixed Concrete-Batch 2011, 72-66, in their Game 3 as well.

The SHAABAA Season 25 fielded a record number 26 teams after returning from a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

/bmjo

