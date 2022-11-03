Debbie Garcia backed by Viva in legal action vs Barbie Imperial

Viva Artists Agency (VAA) has expressed support for its talent Debbie Garcia after she filed legal action against her fellow actress Barbie Imperial for an alleged confrontation in Quezon City.

In a statement released via Instagram yesterday, Nov. 2, the agency stressed that it does not condone any act of violence. The statement did not specifically mention Imperial’s name, although CCTV footage of the two actresses’ confrontation had gone viral on social media.

“VAA therefore fully supports its artist, Debbie Garcia, in taking legal action against her attacker in an incident of violence last [Oct.] 28 (Friday) at a gastropub in Quezon City. Debbie is set to lodge a complaint against the other person with the assistance of her counsel on [Nov.] 2, 2022 (Wednesday),” VAA stated.

VAA asserted that Garcia was “at the receiving end of physical and verbal attacks in the said incident.” It also requested the public to refrain from circulating copies of the video of the incident online, and let the issue be resolved legally.

Garcia filed three complaints against Imperial before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office: slight physical injury, grave oral defamation and grave slander, as per the Philippine Entertainment Portal, also yesterday.

Imperial and her management, Star Magic, is yet to publicly speak up on the issue as of this writing. /ra

