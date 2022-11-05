Cebu Province drops COVID test requirement for fully vaccinated inbound travelers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Starting November 5, 2022, fully vaccinated travelers who are bound for Cebu Province will no longer be required to present COVID test results such as Antigen or RT-PCR.

The requirement will only apply to unvaccinated travelers who are asked to undergo a COVID-19 test at least 24 hours before their scheduled trip to Cebu.

These regulations are contained in Executive Order No. 43 series of 2022 or the “Easing of Testing, Quarantine, and Health Protocols for Inbound Travelers to Cebu” which Governor Gwendolyn Garcia signed on Friday, Nov. 4.

In light of the IATF Resolution No. 2 dated October 28, 2022, and the Memorandum dated Oct. 28, 2022, and in order to revitalize the economy of the Province of Cebu, “there is a need to relax testing, quarantine, and health protocols for passengers traveling to Cebu for business or tourism projects,” part of EO 43 read.

Under the EO 43, unvaccinated travelers are highly encouraged to take a Rapid Antigen Test within 24 hours before their travel to Cebu.

Those who are unable to do so will be tested for free upon their arrival at the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

“In no case shall a Rapid Antigen Test Result be a requirement prior to boarding for travelers bound for Cebu,” the EO said.

Moreover, all travelers, vaccinated or unvaccinated, need to present their ticket and passport or other valid identification cards upon check-in.

Any other requirement, such as Electronic Arrival Cards will only be presented upon arrival in Cebu.

The governor, in her EO, also said that the wearing of face masks will be made optional for all travelers who are bound for Cebu and the MCIA.

“All previous memoranda, orders, and issuances inconsistent are suspended, repealed, or modified accordingly,” it added.

Last Oct. 4, 2022, the IATF for the management of infectious diseases issued Resolution No. 2 which eased travel restrictions for inbound travelers to the Philippines.

In an October 28 Memorandum, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. through Executive Secretary Justice Lucas Bersamin approved Resolution No. 2 and directed all concerned agencies to identify other acceptable proofs of vaccination to avoid confusion and inconvenience to inbound travelers.

In the same memorandum, Marcos, through Justice Bersamin, approved IATF Resolution no. 2 subject to the strict observance of minimum health protocols and other applicable laws and regulations.

