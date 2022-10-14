Cebu Province temporarily bans entry of poultry from Iloilo and Panay Islands

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following reports of suspected African Swine Fever (ASF) cases in Iloilo and Panay Island, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia banned the importation of live hogs, boar semen, pork-related products, and byproducts from these provinces for a period of 60 days.

The governor signed her executive order (EO) no. 42 on October 13, which states that her recent orders will take effect at 12:01 a.m of Friday, October 14, 2022.

With her EO, Garcia ordered the strict implementation of border controls and veterinary quarantine measures, including cargo and passenger inspections.

“All livestock transport passes issued for livestock transport vehicles and reefer vans from Iloilo and Panay are hereby revoked and cancelled until further notice,” reads a portion of the EO.

Meanwhile, Garcia maintained that the provincial veterinarian of Negros Oriental or Negros Occidental will have to issue a certificate of the shipment of live hogs, and other items banned under her EO.

No shipment of these products from Negros Oriental and /or Negros Occidental would be allowed entry in Cebu Province without these necessary certification or concurrence from their Provincial veterinarian.

/bmjo

