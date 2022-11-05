CebuDoc offers ‘cheapest’ yet quality diagnostic services with HappyDoc

Cebuanos can now enjoy much more affordable diagnostic rates with the formal launch of HappyDoc Diagnostics, CebuDoc Group‘s latest venture in outpatient diagnostics.

This one-stop outpatient facility, which is located in Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital Medical Arts Building 1 on M.P. Yap St. in Cebu City, offers laboratory, cardiology, radiology, and executive check-up services.











During the launching of HappyDoc last Nov. 4, 2022, Dr. Potenciano Larrazabal III, CebuDoc Group chairman and president, said that prior to opening an outpatient diagnostics laboratory, he had to challenge his staff to come up with the cheapest laboratory rates without having to sacrifice quality.

“The opening of this facility is a testament that we listen to our patients and clients. The healthcare landscape was forever changed by the pandemic, and we had the chance to embrace the changes it brought,” Larrazabal said.

The pandemic, he said, emphasized the need for a facility that would be accessible to outpatients yet safe enough to be outside the confines of the hospital. HappyDoc is situated a few meters from Cebu Doctor’s Hospital and just below the doctors’ clinics, a location that patients could easily access simultaneously.

In addition, Larrazabal cited the need for more affordable preventive care for the public.

Diagnostic services at HappyDoc are said to be the “cheapest.” For instance, the pricing of the most basic tests like Complete Blood Count and Urinalysis stands at over P200 on average in most diagnostic centers, but with HappyDoc, they are only charging P170 and 120, respectively. That is approximately 20 percent to 40 percent less than standard rates.

The CebuDoc Group had also partnered with over 100 insurance companies to offer convenient payment options to more Cebuanos, said Larrazabal.

HappyDoc also makes the outpatient experience “hassle-free” with its advanced IT infrastructure that allows patients to access their results online. This means that outpatients do not have to wait for hours at the facility to pick up the results — they can simply log into their accounts and view the results online.

The CebuDoc official also encouraged the public to take advantage of affordable preventive care, citing the importance of early detection in the fight against diseases.

In fact, latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority from January to June 2021 shows that the leading cause of death among Filipinos is cardiovascular disease, followed by cancer which can be much more effectively treated if they are caught in the early stages.

To provide more Cebuanos access to affordable preventive care and diagnostics, Larrazabal said they planned to expand HappyDoc soon in the City of Naga, Cebu, and another one in Lapu-Lapu City.

Part of the plan is the deployment of mobile laboratories. This will cater to the growing demand from companies that prefer to hold their employees’ annual physical examinations in their offices.

HappyDoc is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, its operations will begin from 6 a.m. to 12 noon.

Outpatients, who are interested to know more about HappyDoc’s packages, may visit the facility during its operating hours or may connect with them through 09696157185 or message @happydoc on Facebook.