Different training methods for running: Finding your stride

Whether you’re training for your first race, aiming to improve your pace, or just enjoying the mental and physical benefits of running, it helps to know the variety of training methods available.

Each type of running workout has a specific purpose and can enhance different aspects of performance and endurance.

CDN Digital talked to noted Cebuano running coach Arvin Loberanis and asked him what are the most common types of running training to incorporate to become a well-rounded runner.

Here are the different training methods that can help you become a good runner:

Base runs

Base runs are short-to-moderate distance runs completed at a comfortable, conversational pace. They’re the foundation of most training plans and help build aerobic capacity without exhausting the runner.

According to Loberanis, base runs improve endurance, allowing runners to go longer distances over time. They also help to establish a baseline fitness level.

Long runs are extended-distance workouts done at a moderate pace. These runs are typically longer than base runs and form the cornerstone of distance training for races like marathons.

Loberanis said long runs build endurance, stamina, and mental resilience, allowing runners to maintain physical and mental toughness over extended periods.

Tempo runs/threshold runs

Also known as threshold runs, tempo runs are sustained efforts at a “comfortably hard” pace, usually for 20–40 minutes.

The goal is to run at a pace just below the anaerobic threshold—where the body starts accumulating lactate in the muscles.

Tempo runs improve lactate threshold, which means the body can run faster before lactic acid buildup causes fatigue, ultimately helping to increase speed.

Interval training

Interval training involves alternating periods of high-intensity running with low-intensity recovery or rest.

Each high-intensity interval is typically short—ranging from 200 meters to several kilometers.

This type of training builds speed, enhances cardiovascular efficiency, and improves VO₂ max, which is the maximum amount of oxygen the body can utilize during exercise.

Fartlek training

The Swedish term “fartlek” means “speed play,” and this training method combines continuous running with random bursts of speed. Runners alternate between faster and slower paces.

Loberanis said Fartlek training is excellent for enhancing both speed and endurance. It’s also versatile and adds variety to training routines, keeping workouts engaging.

Recovery runs

Ahhhh recovery runs! Favorite for new runners. Recovery runs are short, low-intensity runs completed after a more challenging workout like an interval or Fartlek.

Recover runs may be easy but they have advantages. A recover run helps with active recovery by keeping the legs moving and reducing muscle stiffness.

Recovery runs support muscle repair, increase circulation, and help maintain a running habit without overloading the body.

According to Loberanis, incorporating a mix of these training types into a running program helps runners build a comprehensive skill set, enhancing both speed and endurance while minimizing the risk of injury.

Tailoring a running plan with these training methods allows runners to work toward specific goals and stay engaged with varied workouts—whether that’s for racing, personal improvement, or simply enjoying the run.