Philippine Women’s National Football Team embarks in another grueling training camp

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Filipinas will embark in another grueling training camp that will be topped with back-to-back friendlies with highly ranked Chile on November 12 and November 15 at the Municipal dela Pintana in the Chilean capital of Santiago.

The PWNFT, which is under Group A in next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, continues its rigid preparation through this training camp in Chile.

The Filipinas, ranked No. 53 in the world, will vie in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand along with the host team, No. 12 Norway, and world No. 21 Switzerland.

Their first friendly match with the Chilean women’s national team or La Roja Femenina, which is ranked No. 38 and qualified in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019, is on November 12, 2022, at the Estadio Sausalito in Viña del Mar.

Their second friendly match on November 15 is at the Municipal dela Pintana in Santiago.

These matches, according to a post from the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) website, are both sanctioned by the FIFA, Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the South American Football Confederation.

“The camp and the matches are historic as this will be the first time the PFF will be sending the team to South America,” said Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta in the PFF post.

“With less than a year before the Women’s World Cup, the PFF wants to make sure that the team continues to stay sharp and ready.”

Filipinas team manager Jeff Cheng welcomed the opportunity to play a team of Chile’s pedigree.

“It’s a great opportunity for the team to continue testing their abilities and to improve,” said Cheng.

The players who will suit up in the Chile friendlies are Kiara Fontanilla, Olivia Davies McDaniel, Inna Palacios, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Hali Long, Eva Madarang, Chantelle Maniti, Dominique Randle, Tara Shelton, Tahnai Annis, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Eggesvik, Carleigh Frilles, Kaya Hawkinson, Camille Rodriguez, Meryll Serrano, Sarina Bolden, Alisha Del Campo, Isabella Flanigan, Katrina Guillou, and Quinley Quezada.

/bmjo

