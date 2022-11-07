Rama rehires 300 workers whose contracts were previously not renewed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Monday, Nov. 7 has announced that he has decided to rehire at least 300 workers whose contracts were previously not renewed.

During their flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Rama said City Hall executives agreed not to fire these people.

“Mura ni siya og gitagaan mo og executive clemency,” Rama said.

(It seemed that they are given executive clemency.)

The mayor, in a follow-up interview with reporters, begged off to reveal more details about the decision.

“It’s a mayor’s prerogative,” said Rama in a teleconference on Monday.

But in the flag raising ceremony, he told City Hall workers that among the factors that led the city to rehire them are the ‘hardships brought by unpredictable weather, global warming and climate change’ and other natural disasters.

“Sa among pagdeliberate, after due deliberation, I, as your mayor, granting in omnibus appeal, wholesale appeal for rehiring for the period starting Oct. 1, 2022 up to Dec. 1, 2022,”

He also clarified that he had given them two months, or until January, to shape up and do better in their jobs.

Last Oct. 24, the city government decided not to renew the contract of at least 300 workers after they reportedly failed to pass their evaluation. A total of 2,000 City Hall employees were subjected to reassessment.

