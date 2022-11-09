Cascolan to critics: Give me a chance

MANILA, Philippines – Retired Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Camilo Cascolan on Wednesday pleaded to those who criticized his appointment as Department of Health (DOH) undersecretary to give him a chance to prove himself despite his lack of expertise in public health.

Cascolan’s appointment to the post was confirmed by the DOH in late October, but was heavily denounced by several civic and health groups, including the Alliance of Health Workers who called the move a “huge insult to our health experts.”

But Cascolan maintained that his role is to help in the administrative and managerial functions of the department.

“Hindi ho tayo magpa-practice ng medisina sa Department of Health. Ang maitutulong po natin ay tungkol po sa administrative functions at managerial responsibilities,” he said over ABS-CBN News’ Sakto.

(We will not practice medicine in the Department of Health. We will be helping in things related to administrative functions and managerial responsibilities.)

Cascolan later called for his critics to give him a chance to prove how he can contribute to the DOH.

“Sana po ay mapagbigyan nila ako. Kung anuman ang matutulong ko sa DOH para sa ating bayan. Hindi lang naman po sa medisina, siyempre, tulad ng sinasabi natin, kung paano magkaroon ng responsibilidad ang isang pulis o military dito po sa Department of Health. Ako po ay nagdarasal na sana ang aking nalalaman ay maibigay ko bilang isang malaking tulong,” he said.

(I hope they give me a chance. Whatever it is, I can do to help the DOH for our country. Not just in the medical field but as I said, also in how a police or military officer can take responsibility in the Department of Health. I pray that all of my knowledge can be of big help.)

Cascolan said he understood why most people would think it is a mismatch to have a former PNP chief serve in the DOH, but he echoed President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s justification of the appointment, reiterating that his background in administrative and managerial tasks would help him perform his duty.

“Sa atin, kung anuman ang nautos sa atin ng Presidente ay gagawin po natin lahat upang matulungan po ang ating mga kapwa Pilipino. Siyempre, para po ito sa bayan,” he added.

(For me, whatever it is the President orders me to do, I will do so I can help my fellow Filipinos. Of course, this is for the country.)

Asked if he applied to the position or was merely appointed by Marcos, Cascolan said his background was checked.

“Tinatanong ho ang ating resume, ang ating personal data. At doon siguro, nalaman nila na tayo ay may experience sa organizational at lalo na po sa operational management. Tinitingnan po natin kung ano iyong maitutulong natin at tinitingnan po natin kung makatutulong nga ba talaga tayo diyan at iyan po ang ating gagawin sa DOH,” he explained.

(My resume and personal data was asked. And there, they probably found out that I have experiences in organizational and operational management. They looked into what I can do to help and if we would really be able to help, and that’s what I’ll do in the DOH.)

Cascolan said he has yet to assume his post as undersecretary since he and DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire have only had an initial discussion of what his role would entail.

“Mag-a-assume pa lang ako kapag nalaman na natin kung ano iyong magiging trabaho natin (I will only assume the post once we find out what my specific job would be),” he further noted.

RELATED STORIES

Ex-PNP chief joins DOH: ‘Insult to health experts’

Marcos to name DOH chief once Covid situation ‘normalizes’