Controversial John Amores not allowed to join team practices–JRU

MANILA, Philippines—Jose Rizal University (JRU) has suspended its player John Amores indefinitely, a separate decision from the NCAA’s earlier ban.

Amores will not be suiting up for the Heavy Bombers anymore for the remainder of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament. He is also barred from participating in team practices.

This after the NCAA announced Amores’ indefinite suspension from the league following his rampage that halted JRU-St. Benilde game on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the San Juan Arena.

“Jose Rizal University, as one of the oldest members of the NCAA, has always supported the objectives of the association to promote sportsmanship, camaraderie and good values among students of the member schools. In line with this, the university does not condone violence in any form,” JRU said in a statement released Wednesday, November 9.

Paul Supan, JRU’s representative to the NCAA management committee, assured the other members of the board and their supporters that the school “promises to cooperate fully.”

JRU also apologized to the basketball community for the incident.

The NCAA, though board member Fr. Vic Calvo, earlier said that the indefinite ban is “opening the door for due process” and giving Amores an opportunity to salvage his career.

Meanwhile, the Heavy Bombers will have to compete in their next game with only six players as nine of them are suspended for one game while two are barred for two games.

Whether or not the University will help Amores by psychiatric means is still up in the air. He, however, is facing charges from the University of the Philippines player Mark Belmonte for a different brawl in July.

