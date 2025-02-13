Filipinos warned vs. visa fraud, scam as peak travel season approaches

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos traveling abroad are advised to be vigilant against visa scams and fraud by entities promising they can influence approval.

Visa outsourcing firm VFS Global, which handles the visa-related administrative tasks for 28 foreign missions in the Philippines, said visa applications in the country are at “volumes higher than ever before” due to a surge in outbound travel, increasing risk in processing delays.

This, in turn, is being taken advantage of by scammers by posing as embassy associates or VFS Global staff, who make false promises about visa approvals.

In a press conference in Taguig City on Wednesday, VFS Global Head of North Asia and the Philippines Bernard Vijaykumar said the volume of visa applications from the Philippines grew by 38 percent in 2024 compared to 2019, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Among the most popular destinations among Filipinos are Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

“With rise in outbound travel demands from the Philippines, the demand for visas, and thereby booking visa appointments for various countries have also increased,” he said.

“This increased demand has become an idle play to scammers and fraudsters who trick visa applicants for money by making false promises.”

Vijaykumar said these entities may send fake appointment letters or even use fake email IDs to scam applicants, especially those rushing to get their visas at the earliest possible time.

“We strongly encourage all travelers to apply for their visas well in advance of their intended travel dates. Waiting until the last moment not only increases the risk of delays but also exposes applicants to fraudulent entities seeking to exploit their urgency,” he said.

The executive clarified that VFS Global does not work with any third-party entity for appointment bookings.

VFS Global caters to 28 sovereign governments in the Philippines namely Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece (represents Portugal), Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway (represents Iceland), Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates (Dubai visa and Attestation Services), Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Its function is limited to front-end administrative tasks only, which include collecting visa application forms and required documentation, and enrolling biometrics, if applicable.

Vijaykumar said it has no role in the decision-making process of granting or refusing a visa.

Meanwhile, he reminded applicants to apply for visas as early as booking flights and accommodation.

Most countries, he said, accept visa applications up to 90 days or three months before their date of travel.

For Schengen Visa, applicants may already six months before their departure.

He added scheduling visa appointments is “free” and can be booked only on www.vfsglobal.com.

There could be a nominal service fee to prepay for select countries.(PNA)

