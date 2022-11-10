Cebu City government to issue Notice of Illegal Construction against two establishments encroaching three-meter easement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two business establishments along General Maxilom Avenue will be served a Notice of Illegal Construction from the Cebu City Government for violating the three-meter easement requirement.

In a November 9, 2022 report, the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO) identified these establishments as the White Knight Hotel and the Lighthouse Restaurant.

The portion of White Knight Hotel reportedly encroached on the nearby river, while the parking lot of Lighthouse Restaurant was built on top of the river.

The PIO said that Engr. Joelito Baclayon, Lahug River commander, during the Gubat sa Baha Task Force meeting at the mayor’s office on Tuesday, November 8, said the city had already talked with the management of these two establishments, informing them of their violation.

Baclayon also said that these entities have already consented to voluntarily remove a portion of their buildings that encroached on the Lahug River.

“However, katong pagbalik nako karon, wala nila gi-demolish nga sila pa ang nitando. Maong mo-serve na gyud ta og notice nila,” said Baclayon, who also heads the Cebu City Agriculture Department (CAD).

“These clearly are violations and since we are already given a signal by the government, we will issue the notice. We are giving emphasis on these establishments because sila ang major contributor nganong kusog kaayo mobaha diha sa area. And if we exercise our political will, others will soon follow,” he added.

Baclayon said issuing the Notice of Illegal Construction would allow the city to demolish portions of the said establishment for failure to comply with their promised voluntary clearing.

Once the notices are served, the city will conduct the demolition within the month.

Moreover, Gubat sa Baha Task Force Chairman and former environment secretary Roy Cimatu said the task force would need to strictly enforce the clearance of houses over the next few months, especially those located at the mouth of the major rivers.

Cimatu observed that the houses and other structures obstructed the water flow through the sea, resulting in flooding these areas.

He also advised the organization to seek assistance from barangays to organize a weekly dredging and cleanup effort to solve the problems and prevent garbages from building up over time.

