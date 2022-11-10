Grab drivers in Cebu stage protest on ‘pay cuts’, app company responds

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More than 50 food and package delivery drivers for hailing and ordering app Grab staged a protest in Fuente Osmeña Circle, Cebu City on Thursday, November 10 over new company rules that negatively affect their earnings.

The drivers, who belong to the United Delivery Riders of Cebu group, called out the management of Grab Philippines, accusing them of implementing ‘unfair labor practices’.

The activity was also broadcasted live on the Facebook page of Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (Sentro), a labor group.

The drivers opposed several new policies Grab has apparently rolled out. In particular, the cuts on the earnings they made through deliveries and their incentives under the program called ‘Gems’.

One of those who joined Thursday’s protest rally was Jeffren Abalos, a GrabFood driver.

Abalos said they decided to organize the activity to express their opposition and air out their grievances, claiming that the management has been ignoring their pleas even in virtual meetings.

He also said they are requesting Grab to provide a fare matrix and be more transparent in computing their earnings.

“Maki-angayon unta ang fare matrix kay dapat tagaan mi nila ug ensaktong computation giunsa na nila pagcome up ug ingon ana,” explained Abalos.

Grab’s Response

Grab Philippines, in response, assured the drivers that they are doing their best to ensure the welfare of their drivers and riders.

While they understand that certain changes may bring uneasiness to their drivers and riders, they added that the majority agreed to the adjustments they recently implemented.

“Majority of our delivery partners agree, and they’re happy with us. They (protesters) do not reflect the census of the entire (Grab driver) community,” Grab Philippines said.

The Singapore-based technology company told CDN Digital that they modified several policies affecting drivers. riders, delivery partners, and consumers in order to ‘cope with recent challenges’ without resorting to drastic measures such as lay-offs.

“We need to achieve balance in handling everything,” they added.

Grab also denied claims that their recent decisions were made without consultations from the stakeholders affected. / rcg

RELATED STORIES

Grab seeks P20 hike in base fare

Grab PH bans over 100 delivery drivers in Cebu City for availing ‘promo’