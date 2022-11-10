Sea trial done for Nuestra Señora de Regla fluvial procession

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A sea trial for the fluvial procession of the miraculous image of Nuestra Señora de Regla was conducted on Thursday, morning, November 10, 2022.

The sea trial started from Cebu Yacht Club in Barangay Ibo to Muelle Osmeña Port in Barangay Poblacion located at the back of the Nuestra Señora de Regla-National Shrine Parish.

Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Jeorgen Book, who attended the sea trial, said that they are doing this to identify the possible problems that they might encounter during the fluvial procession.

“Para ma-determine ug ma-testingan ang fastcraft sa iyang landing area, para inig naog sa birhen unya dili ba maglisod,” Book said.

A fastcraft from the Jomalia Shipping will be used this year as a galleon that will carry the miraculous image.

This year’s fluvial procession will start from Roro Port in Cordova town at around 6:30 a.m.

The boat procession will sail from the southwestern part of Mactan Island, navigating through Hilutungan Channel, to Magellan Bay in Punta Engaño, then to Mactan Channel.

It will sail the Mactan Channel to Muelle Osmeña, which is just below the Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine.

After the galleon docks at the port, the image will be brought to the church via a procession.

Aside from this, Book said that they are also closely coordinating with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) to monitor the weather during the activity.

Meanwhile, Book said that they will also be limiting the number of vessels or pump boats that will participate in the fluvial procession.

She said that only 30 vessels would be allowed to join the fluvial procession for easier management and control by the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy, and Maritime Police, who would secure the activity.

“Gi-limit na ni mayor para dili pod kaayo ta ma-overwhelmed ba, unya basi dili kaigo ang atong mga water assets sa agencies like Coast Guard,” she added. /rcg

