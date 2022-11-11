NCAA: St. Benilde players file charges vs John Amores

MANILA, Philippines—College of St. Benilde players Taine Davis and Jimboy Pasturan have filed physical injury complaints against Jose Rizal University’s John Amores at San Juan Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges were filed on Friday before the Blazers’ game against the Perpetual Help Altas, three days after Davis and Pasturan both sustained injuries when Amores went on a rampage, resulting in the suspension of three Blazers and 12 Heavy Bombers.

Davis was knocked out after taking a punch on the chin while Pasturan received a left black eye.

Benilde coach Charles Tiu served as a witness for the case.

Tiu stressed that the team is willing to forgive but will do what is necessary for the actions done.

“As disappointing as it is, we asked the team to just learn to forgive for whatever happened but we’re still gonna take the right actions that need to be done,” he said.

As far as apologies go, Tiu said he has not received any personally other than the public statement given by JRU yesterday after the San Beda-Lyceum match.

“I do know that their school owner has reached out to our school president so that’s okay. Maybe certain individuals should come up [with apologies] or it would be nice to hear from them. But no, we haven’t heard anything from anybody, in our team at least,” Tiu stated.

The Blazers lost to the Altas, 89-83, dropping to 10-4 but still remained in second place.

The NCAA has already slapped Amores with an indefinite ban following the incident.

