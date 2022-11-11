Sarah Geronimo returns: ‘More authentic, more sincere Sarah’

CEBU, Philippines— Sarah Geronimo shared updates with her fans as she dropped her comeback single ‘Dati-Dati’ which is now streaming online.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Popstar Royalty said that a “more authentic and more sincere Sarah as a person and as an artist” can be expected from her after she took a hiatus from showbiz.

Aside from the new song release, Sarah is expected to produce new original songs, and be more active on social media with the encouragement and support from her friends and husband Matteo Guidicelli.

“I am not trying so hard to give them a new Sarah G era. Siguro growth lang as an artist and when you say growth, I really want to be true to myself.”

Geronimo will release more songs that speak to the heart and soul.

“Kasi for the past years, I’ve been selecting songs. Hindi ako ganun ka-active sa songwriting but always naman nandoon ‘yong collaboration, collaborative ‘yong relationship ko with the songwriters and arrangers, producers.”

But now, nagbibigay ako ng mga concept and then if there’s a need to tweak na talagang alam kong manggagaling talaga [sa puso] mas authentic sa akin, then I do it,” she said.

“There’s excitement, there’s also konting fear, parang ipinapakita ko unti-unti.”

“Hindi naman sa for the longest time ay fake na Sarah ‘yung nakikita nila. Siguro ‘yong Sarah lang na mas tao, na hindi natatakot na ipakita kung nalulungkot siya, kung natatakot siya, kung masaya siya. Especially kung masaya siya.”

Geronimo took a two-year hiatus from showbiz after getting married to Guidicelli.

The couple recently collaborated with American songwriter Jim Brickman on a new version of the latter’s song “The Gift.” /rcg

