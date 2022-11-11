Pilipinas 3×3 Quest: 8 teams to fight for right to go to Hong Kong Masters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of eight local 3×3 teams will try their luck in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Quest 2.0 which serves as a qualifiers for the 2022 FIBA 3×3 World Tour Hong Kong Masters on Nov. 20, 2022 at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The last time this venue hosted a 3×3 tournament was in September, during the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 International Standalone Quest which featured a Level-Eight FIBA 3×3 tournament and the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest last April.

This time, it’s the local teams turn to strut their wares for the coveted ticket to the Hong Kong Masters.

“With the Hong Kong Masters being the last stop for the World Tour Final in Abu Dhabi, we are opening the field on who will be the Filipino team that will compete in the tournament,” said Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas.

“With the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Quest 2.0, not only are we hoping to see the cream among the eight teams competing to rise but also to discover who we can add to our pool for 2023,” Mascariñas said.

Two of the top teams of the country, Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks will be competing in the tournament.

Cebu Chooks will be headed by the country’s top 3×3 player, Mac Tallo, along with Brandon Ramirez, Mike Nzeusseu, and Marcus Hammonds.

Manila Chooks will be comprised of fellow Cebuano Dave Ando together with Dennis Santos, Henry Iloka, and newly-recruited Leon Lorenzana.

Cebu Chooks are currently in Saudi Arabia for the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Riyadh Masters this weekend at the Formula E Track in Riyadh.

The rest of the competing teams for Nov. 20’s Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Quest 2.0 are Butuan Chooks!, GenSan, Botolan Hayati, Makati MNL Kingpin, Quezon City, and Talisay EGS.

Surprisingly, actor and baller Gerald Anderson will compete for Botolan, adding excitement to the competition.

