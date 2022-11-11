SM Seaside Cebu to host 2nd STBAI national bowling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Seaside Tenpin Bowling Association Inc. (STBAI) will hold the 2nd STBAI-National Bowling Tour Open Tenpin Bowling Championships 2022 from November 23 to 27, 2022 at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

This national kegfest hopes to draw over a hundred pintopplers from around the country.

Currently, it already has 70 registrants from Dagupan, Cavite, Makati, San Juan, Zamboanga, Davao, Dapitan, and Cebu.

“We’re organizing back this tournament to bring back the excitement in bowling here in Cebu. It’s been a while since we organized such a big event. The last time was before the pandemic, and after that, we haven’t organized a national-level tournament such as this one, although we were able to maintain our weekly and monthly tournaments amidst the pandemic,” said Dante Calipay Sr., president of STBAI.

The Philippine Bowling Congress (PBC) and National Bowling Tour-sanctioned tournament will feature a singles classic format.

It will divide the bowlers into two groups wherein the top six from each group advance to the finals which is the Open Masters.

The champion takes home a whopping P50,000, while the runner-up gets P25,000, and P10,000 for the second runner-up. The third and fourth runners-up will pocket P3,000 and P2,000, respectively.

The top six bowlers to emerge from the group stage will also receive cash prizes, while the perfect scorer will pocket P10,000.

STBAI is comprised of bowlers from the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association and the 55-AB Bowling Club.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the group, which is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has regularly organized bowling competitions, especially during the months when the strict health protocols were implemented.

“We continued, we never stopped playing bowling even if there was a pandemic. That is why we are greatly motivated to organize this event so, we can bring back Cebu’s fame in bowling. At the same time, we want to foster camaraderie and friendship among fellow bowlers,” added Calipay.

“That’s why we are inviting everyone, regardless of the bowling association they are representing to join our national bowling tournament.”

Besides the upcoming STBAI-National Bowling Tour Open Tenpin Bowling Championships 2022, the group has also been regularly organizing weekly and monthly tournaments and will have its year-end championships in December.

To register for this major kegfest, contact Calipay at 09196874316, or Dodz Cabahug at 09173216536, and Francis De Leon at 09192224136. /rcg

