Ahong wants entire Olango Island drug cleared in 2023

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — It may sound ambitious, but Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is hopeful that Olango Island would be drug-cleared next year.

Olango island is composed of 11 barangays, namely: Baring, Caohagan, Pangan-an, Sta. Rosa, Tingo, Caw-oy, Tungasan, Talima, San Vicente, Sabang, and Caubian.

Of the 11 barangays, Caohagan was already declared as drug-free barangay by the Regional Oversight Committee, while Barangays Tingo, Baring, Sabang, Caw-oy, and Tungasan were already declared as drug-cleared barangays.

Barangay Subabasbas was also declared as drug-cleared from mainland Lapu-Lapu.

Chan is confident that he can make the entire Olango Island a drug-cleared place since its population is not that huge compared to mainland Lapu-Lapu.

“Ambisyoso kaayo paminawon pero tan-aw nako ma-meet gyud na nato nga mamahimong drug-free ang Olango Island,” Chan said.

On Thursday, November 10, the city conducted an anti-drug caravan at Olango Island, headed by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), as part of the activities for the city’s celebration of the “Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week.”

During the activity, the city also acknowledged some barangays for having a drug-free workplaces.

“What is important nga kadtong mga barangay nga wala pa ma-declare as drug-cleared, na drug-free workplace na sila,” he added.

This was based on the series of drug tests that were initiated by the CLOSAP. /rcg

