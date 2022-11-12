Foiled escape try : 1 Cebu City Jail inmate shot, wounded; another caught

According to the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory management, they continued to investigate the escape attempt.

Initial investigation showed that at around 7 p.m. that day, custodial personnel heard a loud sound coming from the ALS classroom of the facility.

When they checked what the sound was and where it came from, they saw the two men trying to climb up the canopy to the area where the perimeter fence separating the Cebu City Male Dormitory and the adjoining Operation Second Chance, a juvenile facility for children in conflict with the law.

The Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory custodial personnel then informed the security personnel of both facilities, and the two PDLs’ escape attempt was foiled.

After the capture of the two, they immediately had an inventory of all the PDLs, and all the 6,124 PDLs in the jail were accounted for.

With this escape attempt, the Cebu City Jail management said that they would improve their security measures to ensure that no similar incident would happen in the facility.

The jail management also said that they would reinforce the perimeter fence by installing steel matting and razor wires surrounding the facility.

The Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan in Cebu City, which was built to accommodate 2,000 individuals now holds around 6,000 inmates.

Jail Superintendent Mitz Placencia, jail warden, earlier said that aside from congestion, their insufficient manpower was also among their concerns.